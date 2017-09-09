BfitBwell Cancer Exercise Program

Program Description

BfitBwell is a 3-month long individualized exercise program for individuals diagnosed with cancer and currently going through treatment at University of Colorado Cancer Center, or no more than post 6 months treatment. An extensive pre- and post-assessment is conducted providing insight into diet and nutrition, sleep, stress, fatigue and depression, quality of life, self-efficacy, muscular strength, flexibility, and cardiovascular endurance. Participants will be working one on one and in semi-private settings completing an exercise program designed by a Cancer Exercise Specialist.

All training sessions are individualized and tailored to the specific need of the individual. Participants will have access to the fitness center Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm, and full access Saturday and Sunday, 7am-5pm.

Vision

To provide a platform for individuals with cancer to receive expert evaluation and exercise training in collaboration with the University of Colorado Cancer Center, University of Colorado Hospital, the Anschutz Health and Wellness Center, their respective care teams, treatment plans, rehabilitation medicine, nutrition, and survivorship.

Specific Aim

Our goal is to provide evidence-based, individualized, and supervised prescriptive exercise interventions to cancer patients and to promote increased functional capacity and quality of life for individuals with cancer during and following treatment.